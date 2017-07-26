1 dead, multiple people hurt after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

Ohio Governor John Kasich said in a statement on Twitter that he was "terribly saddened by this accident, by this loss of life and that people were injured." The governor ordered all rides at the fair to close down while the deadly incident is investigated.
The Ohio State Fair said in a statement on Twitter, "There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available."
What caused the malfunction is not yet clear.
There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.
