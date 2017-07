DELLWOOD, MO – The St. Louis County Police accident reconstruction team is on the scene of horrific accident in North St. Louis County.

The accident happened just before 8 pm at Nemnich Avenue and Vicki Place in Dellwood.

The vehicle in question slammed head-on into a tree.

Fire officials tell Fox 2 one person died in the accident, and 2 other victims were extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for treatment.