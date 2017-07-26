× 2 bodies in Missouri pond were those of a husband, wife

OWENSVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Two bodies found in March in a small Missouri pond have been identified as those of a husband and a wife.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities said Tuesday that DNA tests had confirmed that the female victim was 44-year-old Crystal McGee. The male remains were identified months earlier as those of her husband, 62-year-old James “Charlie” Holt Jr.

The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in March when relatives of Holt reported him missing. Divers searched a pond near the small town of Owensville and found the remains of a person later identified as McGee. Holt was identified at the time as a person of interest in a murder case. His body was found the next day.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch