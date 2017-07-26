× Bridgeton man shoots self after standoff with police

BRIDGETON, MO — A suicidal man with a gun called police early Wednesday morning from inside a Bridgeton business. The St. Louis County SWAT team was was even activated.

around 2am.

Police received the call from the man asking them to come to Natural Bridge and McKelvey. When police arrived the man pointed a gun at them. and then barricaded himself inside the building. A short time later a gunshot was heard.

SWAT was called in, and after numerous attempts to contact the man, they moved in and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.