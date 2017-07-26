Contact 2 ends furniture frustration for St. Charles family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - “It was amazing how fast you guys got things done," said St.Charles resident Rick Lupo.

Lupo says he wouldn’t be sitting on his new couch without Contact 2.

“When we called Weekends Only, we couldn’t get past any one person," Lupo said. "When she called, she said she actually spoke to four or five different people."

The “she” Rick’s referring to is one of our loyal Contact 2 volunteers. That volunteer helped the Lupo’s get the warranty company used by Weekends Only furniture to honor their claim for a damaged couch.

“Man, right after that, she called back and said Weekends Only is going to call you up. Sure enough, they called us and there were a couple of technicians out there that Monday," said Lupo.

When the technicians arrived, Lupo said they agreed the couch needed to be replaced.

"They gave us store credit to purchase whatever else we’d like to get to replace the furniture," he said.

Now he’s sitting pretty thanks to Contact 2.

“I've never used you guys before, but one phone call and it was all done. We got new furniture and we’re very happy with it," Lupo said.

If you think you'd like to help your community as a Contact 2 volunteer, we'd like to hear from you. Call us at 314-213-7869 or send us an email to volunteer@tvstl.com.​