× Corrections officer in Missouri prison stabbed by inmate

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – Fox 2 News/KPLR 11 has confirmed a correctional officer at the Northeast Correctional Center was stabbed by an inmate.

A spokesman for the Missouri Corrections Officers Association confirmed the incident, telling us the female officer was attacked by an inmate using a makeshift knife. The officer was stabbed in the head and hands, and was treated for her injuries.

The Missouri Department of Corrections has yet to respond to calls for comment. The Northeast Correctional Center opened in 1998 and houses nearly 2,100 inmates, according to the department’s website. It houses minimum to medium custody male offenders.

The facility is located in Bowling Green Missouri, about 70 miles northwest of St. Louis.