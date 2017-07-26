Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…JULY 27, 2017:

A slow moving cool front on the way…taking most of Thursday to move from north to south over the STL area…as a result…its cooler but still rather humid over the region and with the front…along and ahead of it…scattered rain and storms anytime on Thursday…strong to severe weather looks limited but the main features will be lightning and heavy rain…all pushing to the south getting into Thursday evening. Then in behind the front…a large and cool and dry Canadian high pressure sinks in for a fast improvement in the weather on Friday and then still on track for a great Summer break weekend with mild days and pleasantly cool nights…ready for the top 10 list!!!