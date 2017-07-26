× DeJong continues hot streak as Cardinals roll past Rockies

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

St. Louis has won four of five while Colorado has lost four of six.

DeJong’s two-run shot in the first inning was his eighth of the month and set a franchise record for a rookie in July. His 14th homer of the season, in just 49 games, ties him for the team lead with Matt Carpenter, Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko.

Grichuk, who went 4 for 5, had four singles in his final four at-bats including hits in three successive innings.

Carlos Martinez (7-8) struck out eight and gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings for his first win since June 16. He also kick-started a five-run fourth-inning outburst with a run-scoring single that tied the game 4-all.