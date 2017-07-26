Egg throwing vandals arrested in De Soto, Potosi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. – Three suspects have been arrested for a string of eggings that police say caused property damage in De Soto and Potosi. A fourth suspect is on the run.

According to De Soto Police Chief Rick Draper, an 18-year-old Mineral Point man, a 17-year-old Potosi man, and an 18-year-old Potosi woman were arrested and released pending charges. The fourth suspect is a 17-year-old Mineral Point man, who police believe has fled to Louisiana.

The eggings were discovered Friday morning. Between De Soto and Potosi, police received nearly 40 reports, causing damage to at least six vehicles, Chief Draper said. The two departments collaborated on the investigation.

The suspects were identified on Walmart surveillance, where police say they bought 500 eggs.

Working off a tip, Potosi police arrested one of the suspects at his work. Chief Draper said as the suspect was being interviewed, a suspect turned himself in to De Soto police and the third suspect turned herself in over the weekend.

They could face felony property damage.

“I think that they thought they were just having fun, it was going to be a good practical joke,” said Chief Draper. “It just turns out that the yolk was on them, I mean the joke was on them.”

Police aren’t releasing pictures or names until charges are filed which could happen as soon as Tuesday.​