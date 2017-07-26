Firefighter, 3 residents injured in East St. Louis apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. _ Crews are investigating an early morning fire at an apartment building for the elderly in East St. Louis. One firefighter and three residents were injured.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in the hallway of the building located in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue. Officials say one resident was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two others were treated at the scene for burned hands. The firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation.

About 91 residents live in the building. Many are back inside of their units.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.