ST. LOUIS — Clean up is underway this morning after last night’s factory fire in Arnold. The fire started about 8:30pm at Sinclair and Rush, an international rubber molding company based in Arnold. The source of the fire was in a machine that feeds the furnace.

Workers used a fire extinguisher but failed to stop the fire from spreading. They called the fire department which put it out quickly.