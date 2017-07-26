Guns ‘N Roses comes to The Dome at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - It's been 26 years since guns n' roses played the Gateway City in the then newly opened Riverport Amphitheater.

It was the site of the 'Riverport Riot.'

Patrick Clark got a glimpse of the "Not In This Lifetime Show" hitting town Thursday and what fans and St. Louisans can expect.

That was then this is now is what everyone associated with this tour was saying Wednesday afternoon.

The North American leg of the Guns N' Roses tour kicks off in St. Louis, a city that once banned Axl Rose for the 1991 riot that left 65 people injured and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the newly opened Riverport Amphitheater, now known as Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

But a production manager who was with Rose in the band's tours in the 1980s and 90s assures us this show will heal old wounds with fans, the band and the city.

After all, this production has 20 trucks, along with additional 15 trucks with steel.