Madison County mother charged in 17-month-old son’s overdose

MADISON COUNTY, Il. _ A Madison County mother has been charged in the overdose of her 17-month-old son. On Tuesday, July 25, authorities responded to a call for an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Troeckler Lane in Granite City. They arrived to find the child displaying signs and symptoms of a narcotic overdose.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Billie Jean Cottle, 25, was wanted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance out St. Louis County. She was taken into custody.

Authorities seized drugs and revealed the child was under Cottle's care and control at the time of the incident.

According to the toxicological examination, the child had Methamphetamine and Fetanyl in his system. He has been medically cleared and will be released from the hospital later Wednesday.

Cottle's bond is set at $250,000. She remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.