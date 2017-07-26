× Man imprisoned in Kentucky charged with Missouri killing

BERKELEY, Mo. – A man imprisoned in Kentucky for manslaughter has been charged with fatally beating a woman five years ago in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Kavion Thomas was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Patti Ann Harvill. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Harvill’s body was found in April 2012 in a hallway of her Berkeley home. Charges say Thomas’ DNA was found on her body and in droplets of blood at the home. Police found no evidence of a break-in, and no valuables were taken.

Thomas is serving an eight-year sentence in the October 2014 beating death of 50-year-old Brian DePreta at a now-defunct car wash in Lexington, Kentucky. Two others also were charged in DePreta’s killing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com