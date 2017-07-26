Man injured in St. Ann police chase, hopes department rethinks pursuit policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A St. Ann police pursuit left a man in a coma for days.

Initially it was reported there were no injuries in this accident but Brent Cox wanted to set the record straight.

On June 6th, a police pursuit started in St. Ann and ended in a four-car crash in north St. Louis. At the scene police reported that no one was hurt in the crash but that wasn`t the case.

Brent Cox, 55-years-old, was leaving his job as a mechanic that afternoon. The last thing he remembers was driving down Grand about to make a turn.

Cox said the crash left him in a coma for ten days. When he woke up he had a broken spine, internal bleeding from a lacerated liver and a broken ankle and ribs.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez refused to do an on camera interview, but says his department flew Cox`s daughter from Texas once they heard about his injuries.

Cox hopes St. Ann police rethink their pursuit policy.

“Unless they killed somebody or whatever it’s not worth putting someone through this just to try and catch somebody,” said Cox.

The once healthy 55-year-old said now along with the pain he wonders how he is going to keep his insurance or if he will have a home and lights on when he finally leaves the hospital.

Most of all he wanted people to know the pursuit seriously injured him.

Cox hopes to be released from the hospital in early August.