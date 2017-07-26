× Missouri police search for unidentified woman after homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ A woman is being sought for questioning in the killing of a southeast Missouri man.

The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/2uZe83z ) reports that The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad is looking for a woman in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of 49-year-old Lavell Durden Jr. of Cape Girardeau.

The woman’s photo was posted Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page and on its Twitter account.

Authorities don’t know the woman’s name or where she lives, just what she looks like. Police spokesman Sgt. Rick Schmidt says she isn’t currently a suspect.

Durden’s body was found July 19 in an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says an autopsy was conducted Friday but he declined to say how Durden died.