National Urban League Conference begins July 26 in St. Louis

FERGUSON, Mo. _ The National Urban League Annual Conference focusing on education, jobs and justice begins Wednesday (July 26). The four-day event kicks off at 10 a.m. with the dedication of the new Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson (9420 W. Florissant Ave).

The new building stands where the QuikTrip burned during the Ferguson unrest once stood. The services are offered as a partnership between the Urban League and The Salvation Army.

It’s been ten years since the Nation Urban League held its national convention in the Gateway City. Over the next four day (July 26-29), political, business and community leaders will engage in activities and discussions centered around economic empowerment and elevating the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities.

The event will bring in nearly 22,000 people from across the country. Organizers estimate attendees will spend about three million dollars during the conference in addition to the money spent by corporations and sponsors.

There will be a career and college fair, free health screenings, backpack giveaways, free haircuts and lots of discussion.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Al Sharpton, various music artists, and a number of network journalists and commentators are expected to participate.

Schedule of events: http://conference.iamempowered.com/saint-louis-2017/schedule)