North St. Louis apartment fire

ST. LOUIS — A hot night for St. Louis firefighters as they battled a north St. Louis apartment fire. It started just before 12:30am Wednesday in the vacant two-story building at Palm street and Norwood avenue. It’s not far from north Kingshighway and Natural Bridge.

Fire damaged both floors of the building. It was under control in about 20 minutes. The cause is not yet known.