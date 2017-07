MARYVILLE, IL – Police are looking for a man who they say tried to pay for items at a gas station with counterfeit cash. The Maryville Police Department says that the suspect visited the One Stop Shop located at 2621 N. Center on July 12th, 2017.

Police describe the suspect as a black male. He was driving a red early to mid-2000’s Ford Taurus.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the male subject is asked to contact Sgt. Brandon Ponce at 618-344-8899.