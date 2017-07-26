× Police search for missing St. Louis County teen

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old from St. Louis County. They say Kajaun Daniels ran away from his home on July 18th after an argument with his guardian.

The North County Precinct Facebook page says Daniels frequents the neighborhood around Page and Schuetz in central St Louis County. He is also known to go to an area of St. Louis city near the intersection of Grand Ave and 19th Street.

Daniels was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black shirt and has a blue cast on his right arm. He has a blue cast on his right arm.