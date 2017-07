Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know how stressful natural disasters can be for adults, but what about little ones? Build-A-Bear Workshop is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide teddy bears to families affected by misfortune; from house fires to flooding.

Beth Kerley, director of communications for Build-A-Bear Workshop, visits Fox 2 News at 11 along with Cindy Erickson, CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri, to discuss how the partnership came about and what they’ll be doing moving forward.

Visit www.redcross.org for more information on the American Red Cross, including how you can help support their efforts.