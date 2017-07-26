Robots workers to roam St. Louis Schnucks stores

ST. LOUIS — Don’t be surprised if you run into a robot during your next trip to the grocery store. Schnucks is now using a slender robot named “Tally” to roam store isles looking for out-of-stock items and verifying prices.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the robot has two blinking eyes on a digital screen to make the robot appear friendly.

Right now, “Tally” is being tested at the Schnucks store off Clayton road in Richmond Heights but more robots will be coming to the stores in Town and Country and Kirkwood in the coming weeks.