Second suspect charged in connection with officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a second suspect Tuesday in connection with a recent officer-involved shooting in a north city neighborhood.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred July 20 just before 8:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Laura; that’s in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Officers spotted a vehicle–a 2003 Nissan Murano–tied to a case of assault on a law enforcement officer from the night before. The officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle near Lillian and Goodfellow. Two people in the Murano attempted to flee.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, Freeman said. Police chased after this individual and twice attempted to subdue the suspect with a Taser. A struggle ensued and the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an officer. One of the other officers fired several shots at the armed suspect, killing him. The officer who fired the shots is an 11-year veteran of the force and 35 years-old, Freeman said.

The armed suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Perkins of Creve Coeur.

The second suspect ran off but was eventually apprehended. Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Curtis Connelly with resisting/interfering with arrest. He remains jailed on a $15,000 cash-only bond.