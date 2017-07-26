Spreading The Love Youth Singers perform at the Missouri History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Spreading The Love Youth Singers put on quite a show at the Missouri History Museum Wednesday night. A group of 20 youngsters from the St. Louis area showcased their reality through songs and poetry to coincide with the #1 in Civil Rights exhibit on display at the museum.

The finale included the unveiling of a campaigned called "UnGun: Putting down your weapon choosing to spread love. The group's performance was presented by Show Me Arts Academy founded by Marty K. Casey after unrest in Ferguson following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.