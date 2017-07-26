St. Louis County Council calls for MetroLink investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ The St. Louis County Council has voted to investigate reports that county officers loitered and covered up security cameras during shifts at MetroLink light rail substations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tuesday's vote came after a series of stories appeared in the paper. The stories were based on public documents obtained from Metro. Allegations also included that officers slept while on duty and provided inaccurate information on their whereabouts.

County Police Association President Joe Patterson said in a statement to the council that the association believed the information reported by the Post-Dispatch was ``unsubstantiated.'' He urged listeners not to condemn members before an investigation was complete.

Metro operates 46 miles of light rail and 79 bus routes in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch