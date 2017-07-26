STLMoms- ‘Run For The Dress’ July 30 in Bridgeton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Are you a bride-to-be and looking for the perfect dress without breaking the budget? If so, we have the one day event for you!

Carol Pope, Founder of Bride St. Louis, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to talk about the Run For The Dress event taking place this weekend in Bridgeton.

Over 1000 plus designer wedding dresses from bridal shops all across our area will be on sale at deeply discounted prices. They range from $99 to $999. These dresses originally retailed as high as $2499!

Alternations staff will be available to offer assistance and recommendations. There'll also be dressing rooms and mirrors to see how beautiful you will look.

A portion of all sales will go to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Brides should come early for the best selection. Early bird entry starts at 10 a.m. The price is $10.

General admission, which is free, is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Run For The Dress

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Machinists Hall

12365 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Bridgeton

To learn more visit: BrideStLouis.com