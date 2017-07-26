× University of Missouri to investigate potential embezzlement

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri in Columbia is investigating a possible case of employee embezzlement.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a university news release Tuesday said that the school’s Police Department was investigating “suspected misappropriation of funds from student organization accounts affiliated with Greek Life.” The release says the money was held outside of normal university accounts.

It also indicated that a sole former employee was responsible for the alleged embezzlement.

University spokeswoman Liz McCune says it’s currently unknown how much money is involved. She says no one has been arrested yet.

Tuesday’s release also announced the university would start new protocols requiring two approvals for spending money held on behalf of student groups. Organizations must have spending approved by their supervisor and the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com