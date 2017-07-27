Blue Sky Yoga to offer cancer workshop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Cancer patients know that maintaining some kind of physical regimen during treatment can help strengthen them during their fight. Yoga can assist with side effects, can help strengthen and even reduce the stress associated with cancer and its treatment.
Maggie Compernolle, Registered Oncology Nurse and certified Yoga Instructor with Blue Sky Yoga, tells us all about their workshop.
Yoga for Cancer Workshop
Blue Sky Yoga
Saturday, July 29
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
3525 Watson Road
Open House
Saturday, August 26
Free Saturday Sampler Classes
3 p.m.
To learn more visit: www.BlueSkyYogaSTL.com