Celebrity stylist Ty Hunter; the man behind Beyonce’s slay

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ For more than a decade, Ty Hunter was the man behind Beyonce's infamous slay. The celebrity stylist joined us on FOX 2 News in Morning to discuss his career and appearance at the 2017 National Urban League Conference in downtown St. Louis.

Beginning in the days of Destiny`s Child, Hunter made a career out of styling Queen Bey. He's been on hand for events such as her sold-out worldwide concerts to the star's jaw-dropping appearances at the Met Gala.

We know you remember that dress!

After recently stepping out on his own, the Texas-native is making some of his other wildest dreams come true! He launched the The Ty Hunter Reflex Capsule Collection, which is available at Foot Locker and six02.com.

If you'd like to learn more about his journey, his Cocktails with Ty Hunter event will take place July 27 at the America's Center Expo Hall 3, at 5 p.m.

Cocktails with Ty Hunter

July 27

National Urban League Conference

America's Center Expo Hall 3

5-7 p.m.

To learn more visit: Conference.IAmEmpowered.com