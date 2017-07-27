Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JULY 28, 2017:

On the way to the last weekend of July…and it is not going to feel like it. Friday…early clouds then turning partly sunny…temps in the 80’s with a slow but steady drop in the humidity…nice by the afternoon. Wonderful weather Friday evening and Friday night…then on to the weekend…already on the books…a top 10 weekend on the way…a large and cool and dry Canadian high pressure sinks in for a great Summer break weekend with mild days and pleasantly cool nights…no big heat for all of next week.