Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County teen

ST. LOUIS — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County teen. Police say that Tamia Jones, 16, was last seen at her home at around 1am this morning.

Authorities say that Jones left her residence on foot in an unknown direction and is without necessary medication. She lives in the 10300 block of Edgefield near Moline Acres. Jones is described by police as a black female, 5’03” tall, 130 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes, with a light complexion.

Anyone with information is should call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.