× ‘Family Feud’ auditions coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Ever wanted to be on ‘Family Feud’? Think your aunt is sassy enough to spar with Steve Harvey? The show is holding auditions in St. Louis this August!

The auditions are scheduled for August 26 and August 27. Contestants must apply via email to schedule an audition time. Showrunners encourage people to include pictures and video of family members in their emails.

The show has the following eligibility requirements:

Must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a US citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries the Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey production including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the content of the questions.

For people who cannot make it to the live auditions, you can still apply to be on the show via the ‘Family Feud’ contestant hotline 323-762-8467 or audition by video on the show’s website.