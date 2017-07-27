× Illinois man pleads guilty to seeking bribes in Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A 48-year-old central Illinois man who worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to soliciting $320,000 in bribes from Afghan contractors.

Mark E. Miller of Springfield waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of seeking and receiving bribes. He entered the guilty plea in a Springfield federal court on Tuesday.

Among other things, Miller admitted he solicited $280,000 in bribes as part of the construction of a road from eastern Afghanistan to the Pakistani border. He helped make sure the contract wouldn’t be terminated.

Miller worked for the Army Corps of Engineers from 2005 until 2015. He was in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012. During that time, Miller kept residence in Springfield.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.