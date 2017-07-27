Large events bring even bigger crowds to flood downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A Cardinals home game, the Urban League National Conference, and the return of Guns ‘N Roses – three significant events happening in downtown St. Louis and visitors are happy to be in the Gateway to the West.

No matter what you’re here for, it’s clear St. Louis was the place to be on Thursday night.

In Busch Stadium, 40,000 people are watching the Cardinals face the Diamondbacks to hold onto their winning streak.

“St. Louis is a good sports town and it’s lots to see out here!” a fan said.

Meanwhile, a few blocks over in the American Center, the national Urban League is holding its annual conference. Their slogan this year: Save Our Cities.

“Our cities are in crisis and there are a lot of opportunities with new ideas,” Tyner said. “New concepts to come together and charter new path, what’s something we can do to make out schools better, our communities safer and that’s the type of things are being floated around here.”

While that’s going on just next door in The Dome at the America’s Center, Guns ‘N Roses returned to town after more than 25-year hiatus.

Thousands of fans in their black memorabilia flocked to the stadium to hear the groups classic rock tunes.

“I’m excited! It’s awesome to be back here in St. Louis!” a fan said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2, there is a secondary crew of officers on foot right now as some of the events will be ending soon.