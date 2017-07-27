Man shot on Interstate 70 in St. Louis dies
ST. LOUIS – A car passenger who was shot on Interstate 70 in St. Louis has died, days after the shooting.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Kenneth Woods-Bey of Maryland Heights was riding in a car with three others about 4 a.m. Sunday. Someone pulled alongside and began shooting.
Woods-Bey was critically injured and died Wednesday at a hospital. He had been shot in the head.
The other passengers, all in their 20s, were not hurt.
Police have no description of the shooter or shooters.
