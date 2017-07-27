Meals for a Million packing event in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Meals for A Million is a one weekend event where communities come together to help end hunger in St. Louis. There are 5,000 ninety-minute slots for volunteers and donations are needed to continue to buy healthy nutritious meals for these families.
Founder, Sam Rowley tells us more about the packing event.
Meals for a Million is a co-operative food packaging event to produce one million dried non-perishable meals to be distributed to starving people in the St. Louis area and international countries. Two nutritional formula's (Fortified Rice & Beans and Instant Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal) will be packaged in sealed pouches.
Each sealed pouch provides a complete meal for six children (or four adults). The cost of each meal is approximately $0.25 cents.
Meals for a Million
August 26 and 27
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Charles Family Arena
2002 Arena Parkway
St. Charles, Mo. 63303
To learn more visit: MealsforAMillion.com