Open house for St. Jude Dream Home starts this weekend

Posted 6:35 pm, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:28PM, July 27, 2017

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud partners in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The house is finally finished and local media received a sneak peek of the residence before it opens to the public for open house tours beginning this weekend. Those open houses will continue through September.

The home, valued at nearly a half-million dollars, could be yours with a $100 ticket. Proceeds benefit research being done at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.