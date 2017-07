ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ In an extensive study of more than 13,000 customers, the real estate website Zillow found that nearly half of all buyers consider buying new construction during their new home search. So what ultimately draws home shoppers to new construction as opposed to resale and can there be a benefit?

Jeff Beger, with Groundwork Mortgage, explains.

To learn more visit: Groudworkmortgage.comĀ