× Radio personality ‘Frank O. Pinion’ to leave KTRS

ST. LOUIS – After more than 20 years on the air, radio personality Frank O. Pinion announced his departure from KTRS 550 AM.

Pinion (real name John Craddock) made the announcement during Thursday’s edition of his ‘Large Morning Show in the Afternoon’ program. The final episode will air September 14, he said.

Craddock said it was not his decision to leave KTRS and added he was not retiring from radio. He offered no further specifics.

Craddock has worked in St. Louis radio for more than 35 years. He created the Frank O. Pinion character in 1984 while working for country station KUSA.