The remains of a soldier missing in action in Korea finally return home to Illinois Thursday. Army Reserve Corporal Edward Borders died in 1951 while he was a prisoner of war in North Korea. Extensive tests finally determined his remains.

They'll be flown from Hawaii to St. Louis where he'll have an escort by Patriot Guard riders to his hometown of Harrisburg, Illinois.

He will be buried on Saturday.