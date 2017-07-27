SSM Health Medical Minute: New effort to increase kidney transplant utilization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital is one of 56 hospitals in the country that is taking a second look at utilizing high risk donor kidneys that would have been discarded in the past.

The COIIN (the Collaborative Innovation and Improvement Network) is a three-year project intended to increase kidney utilization and study new methods of quality monitoring. COIIN is in its second pilot phase and through the addition of programs like SLU Hospital, the number of participants is nearly double the first phase.

"Kidneys are given a risk for up on their allocation and then a transplant center has the decision to make to use or discard those organs to sue or not to use basically," said Hospital Transplant Program Manager Sherry Tenge.

Accepting a high risk kidney may be better than waiting three to five years.

"Research shows that kidneys with a higher statistical of risk can last for greater than five years so there are a lot of patients that would do a lot good for that is five years they could be off dialysis and living a normal life," Tenge said.

Patients are forever grateful.

"Now I'm able to go about I'm not tired I'm not sick all the time my quality of life is awesome I'm able to work i actually just have a life now," said Nikki Love, who had a kidney pancreas transplant patient in 2015. She has very personal reasons for being a transplant advocate. "I have a sister and a brother my brother is on dialysis right now and my sister has just been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease stage four so that gives me hope for them."

For more information about transplant, visit www.slutransplant.com.