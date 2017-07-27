× St. Louis air quality monitoring program resumes amid demolition concerns

ST. LOUIS — An air quality monitoring program is being resumed being by Mayor Lyda Krewson. With fewer workers, Krewson will re-establish the monitoring program before demolition begins to remove hundreds of vacant and abandoned homes in the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that concerns over airborne asbestos surfaced in the aftermath of the recent Clemons house fire. The EPA checked and found no airborne asbestos from that fire but it rekindled the monitoring program.

As recently as 2011, the city had employed more than 20 people in it’s air quality monitoring program, before it was defunded by former Governor Jay Nixon.

The bill, signed by the Mayor, will appoint two inspectors to regulate demolitions in St. Louis city and monitor for asbestos.