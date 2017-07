× Tanker truck dangles over edge near I-44 at Washington

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ A tanker truck is dangling off of the edge of Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis. It happened around 7 a.m. near the Washington Avenue exit. Fire and EMS are on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.