Urban League kicks off national conference in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The national Urban League's annual conference is underway. It is bringing thousands of visitors to downtown St. Louis .

The National Urban League is the nation's largest historic civil rights organization devoted to empowering communities and changing lives since 1910. St. Louis rolled out the red carpet. This year's theme for the conference is "Save Our Cities" with a key focus on education , jobs and justice.

The 107-year-old civil rights organization the National Urban League annual convention is in full swing in downtown St. Louis as the Rev. Al Sharpton addressed the crowd. Convention organizers say the purpose of holding the conference in St. Louis is to highlight the challenges black America still faces. It is also to showcase work being done to level the playing field.

Some of the hot topics of discussion for the convention will include racial equality , crime and urban decay and what must be done as a country to move forward.

The conference will be four power packed days. It kicked off with a ribbon cutting and opening of the expo hall featuring a career and networking fair. It was followed by a women of power and business leaders awards luncheon.

The mission of the Urban League is to enable African Americans to secure economic self -reliance, power, and civil rights. The convention and career fair will wrap up on Saturday and its free and open to the public.