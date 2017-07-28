Adam Murphy talks Indie Artist Exhibition at The Ready Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Indie Artist Exhibition will take place this weekend in south city. The event is Sunday, July 30 at The Ready Room on Manchester Avenue in The Grove.

Adam Murphy, Co-CEO of MidwestMixtapes.com, joined us in the FOX 2 studio with more!

The company's objective is to give a grass root push for artists in the Midwest. It's also an opportunity for artists from other regions to get direct marketing into the Midwest.

Indie Artist Exhibition

The Ready Room

July 30th 5 p.m. - midnight

4195 Manchester Avenue

The Grove

(314) 452-2878

To learn more visit: www.facebook.com/MidwestMixtapesdotcom

https://www.facebook.com/INDIEARTISTEXHIBITION/