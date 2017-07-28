Adam Murphy talks Indie Artist Exhibition at The Ready Room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Indie Artist Exhibition will take place this weekend in south city. The event is Sunday, July 30 at The Ready Room on Manchester Avenue in The Grove.
Adam Murphy, Co-CEO of MidwestMixtapes.com, joined us in the FOX 2 studio with more!
The company's objective is to give a grass root push for artists in the Midwest. It's also an opportunity for artists from other regions to get direct marketing into the Midwest.
Indie Artist Exhibition
The Ready Room
July 30th 5 p.m. - midnight
4195 Manchester Avenue
The Grove
(314) 452-2878
To learn more visit: www.facebook.com/MidwestMixtapesdotcom
https://www.facebook.com/INDIEARTISTEXHIBITION/