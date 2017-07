Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ For decades, the place to go for news and gossip on pop culture, politics, fashion and music has been Page Six in the New York Post. Now it's coming to FOX 2, five days a week!

TV and radio personality Bevy Smith, who is described as an expert in all things gossip, served up a side of sauciness in the FOX 2 studio!