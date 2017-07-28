Craft beer week kicks off in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Craft beer week begins its 9th anniversary. It is a celebration of beer and the city's robust beer brewing history.

Festivities will run for 9 days through Saturday, August 5. This huge celebration begins with '2017 St. Louis Brewer`s Picnic' presented by Baileys` Restaurant Group and taking place at the intersection of 10th and Locust St.

The week wraps up with the 7th Annual Firkin Fest on August 5th, at International Tap House in Soulard.

With more than 100 events spread across 9 days, beer lovers will have the opportunity to discover all St. Louis`s craft beer scene has to offer.

St. Louis Craft Beer Week

July 28 - August 5th

www.STLBeerWeek.com

Midwest Belgian Beer Festival

1pm - 5pm Saturday

Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 Union Hall

2319 Chouteau Ave. #100

St. Louis, MO 63103

mwbbf2017.eventbrite.com