× Hope Church moving into vacant St. Louis Outlet Mall store

ST. LOUIS — The nearly vacant St. Louis Outlet Mall is getting a new tenant. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hope Church signed a lease to occupy 40,000 square feet in the former Books-a-Million store. There are 12 additional vacant stores at the mall in Hazelwood.

The nondenominational church plans to relocate to the mall before the end of the year from a building it has occupied along Bellefontaine road for more than 40 years.