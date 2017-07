× Intermittent closures on I-44 in Valley Park overnight

ST. LOUIS — Look for intermittent closures on I-44 in Valley Park overnight. The interstate will be closed for up to 15 minutes at a time from 11pm Friday through 6am Saturday.

MoDOT is installing the girders for a new route 141 flyover ramp. Crews will also be closing route 141 during the work.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic