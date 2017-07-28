Interstate 44 at 141 closures in Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. _ Look for intermittent closures on Interstate 44 in Valley Park overnight. MoDOT will be installing girders for a new Route 141 flyover ramp.

At 8 p.m., crews will close one lane on eastbound and westbound I-44. Then at 10 p.m., they will close a second lane on both east and westbound 44. After 11 p.m., depending on traffic levels, crews will replace the North Highway Drive signals on flash, making them a four-way stop.

Once crews evaluate traffic levels, they will set the girders over the interstate. That will require a full closure of up to 15 minutes in each direction.

While the interstate is closed, traffic will be routed down the ramp and back onto the interstate.

MoDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid I-44 altogether after 11 p.m.